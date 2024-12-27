Centre announces decision to build Manmohan Singh memorial, accuses Congress of politicising matter

NEW DELHI: The Union government has decided to make a memorial to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the national capital, official sources said on Friday, as they accused the Congress of doing politics over the issue.

The sources said the decision on the memorial has been conveyed to the Congress, but added that it will take a few days to find an appropriate venue for building a memorial.

"The government's decision to build a memorial in honour of Manmohan Singh has been conveyed to the Congress. But they have engaged in politics over the issue," a government source said.

Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh be conducted at a location where a memorial could be established.

Kharge made the request following a discussion with Modi about the possibility of creating a memorial for Singh.