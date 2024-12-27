Centre announces decision to build Manmohan Singh memorial, accuses Congress of politicising matter

NEW DELHI: The Union government has decided to make a memorial to former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the national capital, official sources said on Friday, as they accused the Congress of doing politics over the issue.
The sources said the decision on the memorial has been conveyed to the Congress, but added that it will take a few days to find an appropriate venue for building a memorial.
"The government's decision to build a memorial in honour of Manmohan Singh has been conveyed to the Congress. But they have engaged in politics over the issue," a government source said.
Earlier today, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh be conducted at a location where a memorial could be established.
Kharge made the request following a discussion with Modi about the possibility of creating a memorial for Singh.
In his letter, Kharge said, "Following our telephonic conversation this morning, I have requested that Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites, scheduled for 28th December 2024, be held at a site that would serve as a sacred venue for a memorial to this great son of India."
The Congress on Friday said that not finding a location for the cremation and memorial for Singh is a deliberate insult to the country's first Sikh prime minister.
The Congress raised the issue after the Union home ministry said in a statement that Singh's last rites will be held at New Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat at 11.45 am on Saturday with full state honours.
Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is credited with economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at 92.
He was India's prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.
(With inputs from Online Desk)