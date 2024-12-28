'Denied basic courtesy': AAP slams Centre for not conducting Manmohan Singh's last rites at Rajghat

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Saturday criticised the BJP-led central government for not allocating space within the Rajghat complex in Delhi for the last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said that it "reflects poorly on India globally".

Singh was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday in the presence of top dignitaries from India and abroad.

He passed away on the night of December 26 at the age of 92.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday stated, "It has been decided by the Government that a state funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 am on 28th December 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi."

The AAP called on the BJP to clarify its stance and demanded an apology to Singh's family and the Sikh community.

"Manmohan Singh, a global icon and India's only Sikh prime minister, was denied even 1,000 square yards of land for his cremation and memorial at Rajghat. Almost all former prime ministers were cremated there, but the BJP government refused this basic courtesy to Singh," said AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.