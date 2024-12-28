'Insult to Manmohan Singh, his community': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over denial of burial site for former PM

On Friday, a political row erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah requesting to hold the funeral of Dr Singh at a place where his memorial can be built.

However, the government said that it will allocate space for a memorial later.

“Meanwhile cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it," said a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday.

In his letter, Kharge said that Dr Singh holds a highly revered place in the psyche of the country.

“I am writing this in the context of the sad demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. Apropos our telephonic conversation this morning, wherein I requested to hold Dr Manmohan Singh’s last rites, which will take place tomorrow i.e. 28th December 2024, at his final resting place that would be a sacrosanct venue for the memorial of the great son of India. This is in keeping with such tradition of having memorials of statesmen and former Prime Ministers at the very place of their funerals,” he said.

“While his contributions and achievements are phenomenal, I would like to dwell here on some of his very significant accomplishments. His erudition on economic and fiscal matters comes from his vast experience as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India and various other capacities in several organizations,” Kharge said.