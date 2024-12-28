Congress never showed respect to Manmohan Singh: JP Nadda accuses party of 'cheap politics'

NEW DELHI: In a sharp rebuke, BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda accused the Congress party of 'politicising' former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise and engaging in 'cheap politics', alleging that the party never showed respect to the late veteran Manmohan Singh when he held the office.

Addressing the media on Saturday, JP Nadda said, "It is indeed very unfortunate that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and current president Mallikarjun Kharge are not refraining from doing politics even on the sad demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Congress, which never gave respect to Dr Manmohan Singh while he was alive, is now doing politics in the name of his respect."

"This is the same Congress which tarnished the dignity of the post of the Prime Minister by placing Sonia Gandhi as super PM above PM Manmohan Singh.

Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, JP Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi insulted PM Manmohan Singh by tearing the ordinance, and today the same Rahul Gandhi is doing politics over his demise."