BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of indulging in politics over Manmohan Singh's funeral

The BJP on Saturday accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in politics over the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Addressing a press conference in Bhubneswar, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra came down heavily on Gandhi for stating that the Narendra Modi government disrespected Singh by conducting his funeral at Nigambodh Ghat, whereas for other former prime ministers the last rites were performed at sites where memorials were authorised to be built later.
"It is unfortunate that the BJP has to address a press conference on the subject relating to the funeral of Dr Singh...since his death, the Centre has been preparing to construct a memorial for him," Patra said.
"A cabinet meeting was called and a condolence message was issued. It was also decided to pay proper respects to the former PM befitting to his stature. The cabinet has informed both Dr Singh's family and the Congress that a memorial will be built so that everyone can remember his positive contribution. However, time is needed for land acquisition, forming a trust and other formalities. At the same time, cremation should be done as it cannot wait," Patra said.
The BJP leader also alleged that the grand old party had "insulted" its leaders -- former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao and ex-president Pranab Mukherjee -- in the past.
A significant political controversy has arisen over the funeral arrangements for former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. The issue centres on the government’s decision to conduct his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat rather than at an authorised burial site designated for former prime ministers, which traditionally facilitates the construction of a memorial.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly criticised the Modi-led government, calling the decision a "total insult" to Singh. In a post on X, Gandhi emphasised that Singh, as India's first Sikh Prime Minister and a revered figure, deserved a memorial to honour his legacy. Gandhi noted that all former prime ministers had been cremated at authorised sites to allow the public to pay their respects.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting that Singh's last rites be conducted at a location suitable for a memorial. He highlighted Singh’s remarkable contributions to India, including his role in steering the country through economic reforms and elevating its global standing. Kharge noted that Singh’s achievements as a leader, including his role in mitigating the global financial crisis, were widely recognised by world leaders, such as former US President Barack Obama, who once remarked that “whenever the Indian Prime Minister speaks, the whole world listens.”
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal also criticised the decision, demanding an apology from the BJP government for denying Singh space in the Rajghat complex for his cremation and memorial. Kejriwal argued that Singh, a global icon and the first Sikh Prime Minister, deserved at least 1,000 square yards of land at Rajghat, where almost all former prime ministers were cremated and memorialised.
The Ministry of Home Affairs defended the decision, stating that space for a memorial would be allocated later. According to the ministry, the immediate cremation had to take place at Nigambodh Ghat due to procedural requirements, including the need to form a trust and finalise the land allocation.
Several Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Jairam Ramesh, expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the matter. They questioned why Singh, despite his global stature and decades of public service, was denied the honour afforded to other former prime ministers. The Congress highlighted that even former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cremated at an authorised site where a memorial was later built, pointing out the stark disparity in treatment.
The issue has drawn widespread attention, with opposition leaders uniting in their demand for a memorial befitting Dr Singh’s contributions to India as an economist, statesman, and global leader.
(With inputs from PTI)