Amid heavy snowfall, Kashmiris open doors of mosques, homes for stranded tourists

SRINAGAR: In a heartwarming display of Kashmiri hospitality, locals in Gund, on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, opened the doors of a mosque to shelter a group of travellers stranded due to heavy snowfall.

A dozen tourists from Punjab found themselves caught in the snowfall on Friday while returning from the Sonamarg area, officials said.

Their vehicles became stuck in the snow and with no nearby hotels and local houses too small to accommodate the group, Gund residents opened the doors of the Jamia Masjid, allowing the tourists to stay there for the night, officials added.

"It was the best possible solution as the mosque has a hamaam, which stays warm throughout the night," said Bashir Ahmad, a local resident.

The Jamia Masjid at Gund is located less than 10 kilometers from the site of a terrorist attack in Gagangir, where six people -- five non-local labourers and a local doctor -- were killed in October this year.

A video of the tourists spending the night inside the mosque has since gone viral.