Heavy snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir, Flights, rail services suspended, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

SRINAGAR: Normal life was thrown out of gear in Kashmir on Saturday as most areas of the valley received snowfall, disrupting flight and railway operations and also leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, officials said.

Moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded across Kashmir since Friday, including the season's first snowfall in Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley.

In south Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall was recorded in the plains, while central Kashmir's plains received moderate snowfall.

The plains of north Kashmir received light to moderate snowfall, the officials said.

Srinagar and Sonamarg, a famous tourist destination, recorded about eight inches of snow while neighbouring Ganderbal recorded about seven inches, the officials added.

The officials further added that Zojila axis along the Srinagar-Leh highway received about 15 inches of snow. Areas in Budgam district received 7-10 inches of snow, while the plains in Anantnag district recorded around 17 inches, The upper areas of the south Kashmir district received over two feet of snow. The tourist town of Pahalgam recorded 18 inches of fresh snowfall. Areas in Pulwama district recorded 10-15 inches of snow, while neighbouring Kulgam received 18-25 inches and Shopian recorded around 18 inches of snowfall, the officials added.

In Bandipora district of north Kashmir, the plains recorded four inches of snow, while the higher reaches, including Gurez, received 6 to 10 inches of snowfall. Areas in Baramulla district recorded 4-9 inches of snow, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg received about 15 inches of snow. Kupwara plains received 1-2 inches of snow, and its upper reaches recorded 2-3 inches, the officials said.