NHRC recommends Railways, Odisha government to coordinate compensation efforts for Balasore train tragedy victims

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended the Railway Board Chairman and the Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha to coordinate and take action regarding the Balasore train accident in a time bound manner. The NHRC has directed the authorities to identify the remaining persons and ensure appropriate compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Disposing a petition filed by a civil rights lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the Apex Human Rights Panel of India passed the order.

The NHRC ordered the use of modern technology like the DNA finger printing. "Further steps be taken for enhancing the safety and security measures, with respect to the railway movements, to avoid any such unfortunate incidents in future. The complainant's (Tripathy) comments should be taken into consideration," the NHRC observed in its latest order.

Both the Railway Board and Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha shall appoint some senior officer as nodal officer to tackle such complaints/claims and coordinate among the two governments/bodies, the NHRC added.

Tripathy highlighted an issue concerning victims of a train accident that occurred on June 2, 2023, at Bahanaga, Balasore, Odisha. The dead and alive human beings could not get justice.

He requested the NHRC for preventive, compensatory and rehabilitating action with some permanent solution to prevent such incidents.

After series of reports and rejoinder from the petitioner, the NHRC took note of certain important aspects.