NHRC recommends Railways, Odisha government to coordinate compensation efforts for Balasore train tragedy victims

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended the Railway Board Chairman and the Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha to coordinate and take action regarding the Balasore train accident in a time bound manner. The NHRC has directed the authorities to identify the remaining persons and ensure appropriate compensation to the family members of the deceased.
Disposing a petition filed by a civil rights lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, the Apex Human Rights Panel of India passed the order.
The NHRC ordered the use of modern technology like the DNA finger printing. "Further steps be taken for enhancing the safety and security measures, with respect to the railway movements, to avoid any such unfortunate incidents in future. The complainant's (Tripathy) comments should be taken into consideration," the NHRC observed in its latest order.
Both the Railway Board and Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha shall appoint some senior officer as nodal officer to tackle such complaints/claims and coordinate among the two governments/bodies, the NHRC added.
Tripathy highlighted an issue concerning victims of a train accident that occurred on June 2, 2023, at Bahanaga, Balasore, Odisha. The dead and alive human beings could not get justice.
He requested the NHRC for preventive, compensatory and rehabilitating action with some permanent solution to prevent such incidents.
After series of reports and rejoinder from the petitioner, the NHRC took note of certain important aspects.
Tripathy requested the NHRC to direct the railways to formulate policies and guidelines regarding identification of all passengers, whether reserved or unreserved or general, so that passengers can be identified in case of tragic incidents such as these.
The Ministry of Railway replied that for booking unreserved tickets on Mobile app has been introduced in which details of the person who has purchased the ticket are captured. Booking through this mode is gradually picking up, which will serve the intended purpose.
The petitioner further approached the NHRC to ensure the injured persons have received Handicapped Certificates and availed benefits that come with it.
In response Ministry of Railways replied that the Railway has no authority to issue certification of disability. Certificates are issued to the bonafide applicant after due examination and evaluation by a standing Medical Board which usually comprises three doctors at respective District Hospitals & other notified Central Government hospitals.
In his rejoinder, Tripathy pointed out serious lapses in the number of deaths in the accident. The NHRC in its order noted “It is pertinent to observe here that there are some contradictions in the report of April 19, 2024 of Special Secretary (Health), Government of Odisha and Railways. The number of death, it was mentioned as 288, whereas in the reports received from Railways, 297 passengers stated to have died in the tragic accident.”
As per the report of Special Secretary, Government of Odisha, 49 deaths events have not been registered due to the non receipt of death report from GRP, Balasore, it stated.