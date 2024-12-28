Poster war erupts between factions in Gujarat BJP over appointment of presidents to mandals & talukas

AHMEDABAD: Factionalism has flared up within Gujarat BJP over recent appointment of president to the mandal and taluka levels.

Tensions escalated in Mehsana district, where a poster war in Kadi taluka gained traction, pitting backers of ex-Deputy CM Nitin Patel against MLA Karsan Solanki. As discord peaks in Kadi, its ripple effects threaten to engulf the district and state BJP.

The poster war erupted in Kadi following the appointment of Shailesh Thakor as Kadi Taluka BJP President and Jignesh Patel as City BJP president.

Posters congratulating Jignesh Patel, adorned with images of former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and senior BJP leaders, glaringly omitted MLA Karshan Solanki and Taluka President Shailesh Thakor. In retaliation, Thakor's supporters responded with posters including Karshan Solanki but excluding Nitin Patel. This public display of political rivalry has gripped Kadi’s main roads, fueling debates among political circles and citizens alike.

“A cold war is brewing between former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and MLA Karshan Solanki’s factions over dominance in Kadi’s city and taluka organisations, cooperative bodies, and local governance,” sources within the BJP revealed.

This rivalry, which began during the Kadi APMC elections, has now escalated, reaching its peak within the organisational framework.

“Both leaders fiercely lobbied the district and state BJP to secure key positions for their loyalists in the city and taluka setups. As a result, the state BJP appointed Nitin Patel’s ally as the City BJP president and Solanki’s as the Taluka BJP president. However, the divide became public with a poster war erupting over congratulatory banners, exposing the factionalism within the Kadi BJP ranks,” sources said.