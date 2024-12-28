SC gives Punjab govt time till Dec 31 to shift fasting farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

Advocate General Gurminder Singh representing for Punjab government told the bench that a team of experts visited the protest site and tried to persuade Dallewal to shift to the hospital.

"He (Dallewal) has refused any kind of medical aid, including (IV) drips, saying that it will undermine the cause of movement," he said.

This response from the AG infuriated the bench which blamed the Punjab government for not doing enough to contain the situation and said the farmer leaders who are not allowing Dallewal to be taken to the hospital are involved in the criminal offence of abetment to suicide.

The top court allowed the Punjab government to seek any kind of logistics support from the Centre if the situation warrants and hoped that the state government will comply with its direction of shifting Dallewal to a hospital.

The bench said that Dallewal is under some kind of "peer pressure" and those farmer leaders who are not allowing him to be shifted to a hospital do not seem to be his well-wishers. Are they interested in his life or something else? We don't want to say much and only hope that the Punjab government will comply with our directions.