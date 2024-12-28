SC puts Punjab government on two-day notice on shifting fasting farmer leader Dallewal to hospital

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday put the Punjab government on two-day notice on shifting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting at the Khanauri border for over a month seeking legal gurantee to MSP on all crops, to a hospital

The SC slammed the government for allowing the situation to escalate and not complying with its earlier directions to provide medical aid to Dallewal.

At a special hearing, a two-judge vacation bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, found that the state has not complied with its earlier orders.

During the hearing, Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh informed the SC that a team of experts visited tried to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital. “But he (Dallewal) has refused any medical aid, saying that it will undermine the cause of the farmer’s movement,” Singh said.

The bench then slammed the government for not doing enough to contain the situation and asked it to seek logistics support from the Centre.