'What if she was collector's daughter', asks mother of toddler stuck in Rajasthan borewell for six days

JAIPUR: For more than 110 hours, Dholi Devi is anxiously praying to god and the rescue team to pull out her three-year-old daughter Chetna from of a 150-foot deep borewell in which she is stuck since December 23.

With hours ticking by inexorably and hopes for her survival fading, rescuers are racing against time to pull out Chetna, who fell into the borewell while playing in her father's farm in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district.

On Saturday, a video of a wailing Dholi Devi surfaced in which she could be seen pleading with folded hands to rescue her daughter.

"It's been six days... My daughter is hungry and thirsty. What if the girl was collector madam's child? Would she let her be there for so long? Please get my daughter out as soon as possible," Dholi Devi pleaded.

Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope, but all attempts failed.

After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday and a parallel pit was dug.

After rain interrupted the rescue operation on Friday, a two-member team entered the pit on Saturday to dig a tunnel.