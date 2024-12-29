50 per cent decline in student suicides in Kota compared to last year, says city's district magistrate

KOTA: The Kota district administration has claimed that there has been a 50 per cent decline in the number of student suicides this year as compared to 2023 in this coaching hub of Rajasthan known for preparing students for IIT-JEE entrance tests.

However, no specific breakdown of the numbers has been provided by the officials.

Kota witnessed 17 cases of suicides by coaching students in 2024, compared to 26 such cases in 2023, as per reports.

According to Kota Collector Ravindra Goswami, "The decline in suicide cases can be attributed to strict compliance with guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels under the vigilance of the district administration. In comparison to last year, the suicide rate among coaching students has decreased by 50 per cent this year, which is a significant figure in terms of the efforts yielding results. We expect this trend to continue in the future,"

"Other measures, such as gate-keeper training for hostel wardens based on WHO norms and the implementation of SOS Help services, have also contributed to the reduction in suicide cases. Regular interactive sessions with coaching students through events like 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad,' as well as the deployment of the Kalika Squad for women's safety and the safety of girl aspirants, have played a role in this change," Goswami added.

The district collector said he interacted with over 25,000 coaching students this year through events like 'Dinner with Collector' and 'Samwad,' where he addressed their concerns.

However, industry stakeholders have pointed out that business has slowed down for coaching centres and hostels in Kota following negative publicity over student suicides, new guidelines regulating coaching centres, and the expansion of coaching brands to other cities.