Experts see temple-mosque disputes ahead of 2027 UP polls as effort to polarise voters

LUCKNOW: Although the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are due only in 2027, political experts suggest that the increasing number of temple-mosque disputes in the state and the resultant polarisation have started to set the political narrative.

Analysts point to the recent bypolls in the state where slogans like "Batenge to Katenge" (divided we perish) played a key role in ensuring Hindu unity.

And it is in this backdrop that the experts feel that the intensifying temple-mosque polarisation pitch has its own implications.

"During the bypolls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan was seen as a response to the Samajwadi Party's (SP) attempt to create caste-based mobilisation using the PDA (Backwards, Dalits, Minorities) move. The outcome (of the bypolls) was clearly in favour of the BJP," political analyst Rajeev Ranjan told PTI.

Of the nine Assembly seats that went to bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won seven, while the main opposition SP secured the two remaining seats.

"Recent developments indicate that the process of polarisation may intensify further as 2027 approaches," Ranjan added.

Such expert opinions are fuelled by a recent spate of claims -- from the existence of a Shivling in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque to similar assertions in Sambhal, Badaun, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr.

In the latest case, a petition was filed in Badaun earlier this month, claiming that a Neelkanth Mahadev temple existed where the Jama Masjid now stands.

A local court will hear the maintainability of the plea in January.

Meanwhile, at least five Muslim youths including a minor was allegedly shot dead by the UP police in November during a court-ordered survey of Sambhal's Shahi Jama Masjid.

The survey followed claims by Hindu groups that a Hariharanath temple previously existed where the Mughal-era mosque stands.