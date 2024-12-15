Weeks after Sambhal killings, district administration reopens old temple closed since 1978

Weeks after five Muslim youths, including a minor, were killed when UP police allegedly opened fire at people protesting a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in UP's Sambhal, the administration on Friday reopened a temple locked since 1978.

Officials claimed the temple, a stone's throw from the Shahi Jama Masjid, was opened after authorities "stumbled" on it during an "anti-encroachment drive."

Several houses were demolished and a notice was served to Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia ur Rehman Barq by the Sambhal administration as part of the "anti-encroachment" drive in the vicinity of the Shahi Jama Masjid, weeks after the killing of five Muslims allegedly at the hands of UP police on the morning of November 24.

Though the police denied allegations of firing at the protesters, locals including the mosque committee chairman have accused the police of using country-made pistols to fire at the crowd.

The opposition parties have alleged a "conspiracy" in the police action against the protesters.

Nearly a month after the incident, the administration has now opened the Bhasma Shankar temple which stands over a kilometre away from the Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area and had remained locked since 1978.

Locals claimed that the temple housing an idol of Lord Hanuman and a Shivling was closed after communal riots led to the displacement of the local Hindu community in 1978.

Mukesh Rastogi, a resident of Kot Garvi, said, "We had heard a lot about this temple from our ancestors. It is an ancient temple but it was closed long ago because people only a particular community lived there. We have heard that this temple must be at least 500 years old."

"While inspecting the region, we stumbled upon this temple. Upon noticing it, I immediately informed the district authorities. We all came here together and decided to reopen the temple," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra, who is leading the demolition drive in Sambhal.

The temple also has a well nearby which the authorities plan to reopen.

"I have lived in Khaggu Sarai since my birth. After the 1978 riots, our community was forced to migrate from the area. This temple, dedicated to our Kulguru, has been locked since then," Vishnu Shankar Rastogi, 82-year-old patron of the Nagar Hindu Mahasabha claimed.

He said it is an ancient temple and was known as Bhasma Shankar temple.

Meanwhile, the imam of another mosque in Sambhal was on Friday fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume, officials said.

The incident took place in the Anar Wali Masjid in the Kot Garvi area, according to administration officials.

The imam was directed to refrain from similar conduct for the next six months, according to an order passed by the SDM.

(With inputs from PTI)