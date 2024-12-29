Farmers call for Punjab bandh on December 30; protest garners state-wide support

CHANDIGARH: With farmers calling for Punjab Bandh on Monday, all shops across the state are expected to be closed, and road and rail services will be disrupted. Emergency services will remain operational.
The farmers have called for a complete shutdown on December 30 from 7 am to 4 pm. Milk, fruits, and vegetables will not be available, as many organisations have extended their support to the protest.
The offices and institutions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will remain closed in support of the bandh. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has taken this decision in support of the farmers' struggle. Earlier, Dhami had also postponed the interim committee meeting of SGPC scheduled for December 30, to December 31. He said that the central and state governments should give up their stubborn attitude and accept the farmers' legitimate demands on a priority basis.
The Kisan Wing of Congress has extended its support to the bandh. Congress MLA and president of Kisan Wing of the party Sukhpal Khaira posted on X, "I extend full support to the Punjab Bandh-Bandh call by Kissan Organisations slated for tomorrow 30th December to press their legitimate demands. If the BJP government can write off 15 lakh crores debt of few hundred corporate houses why isn’t it listening to the demands of crores & crores of farmers & farm labourers of India?’’
The state roadways union also extended support to the bandh. State-run buses will be off the roads on Monday. Many traders associations have also given support to the bandh and will keep their commercial establishments closed.
The decision to call for a 'Punjab bandh' was taken last week by both the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha which have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.
Kisan Mazdoor Morcha convener Sarwan Singh Pandher claimed that the traders, transporters, employees unions, toll plaza workers, labour, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, teachers' unions, social and other bodies, and some other sections have supported the bandh.
"The emergency services will be allowed as ambulances will be given way; and also to people going to the airport to catch international flights, candidates going to give interviews, marriages processions or anyone in a dire emergency,’’ he said.
The protesters have also announced plans to hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat at the Khanauri protest site on January 4.
With Dallewal's indefinite hunger strike entering its 34th day today farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.
Their statement comes amid the Supreme Court's strong criticism of the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital. The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said, "We want to make it clear that the union government right from day one, has been trying to defame and suppress our agitation. as a narrative is being built that farmers are stubborn. Whereas it is the Centre that is adopting such an attitude, not listening to us and not paying any attention to farmers' demands. Our agitations have proven that, despite enduring so much due to the government's oppression, we have continued to protest in a Gandhian manner. Now, it is up to the government and constitutional bodies to decide whether they want to use force to evict Dallewal," Kohar said and added that the farmers wanted to make it clear that whatever situation arises, the responsibility will lie with the Centre and constitutional bodies.
"We also want to appeal to the people of the country that the agitation seeking a guarantee for MSP has reached a decisive stage. We are on the threshold of victory. We must take a strong stand. Dallewal has put his life at stake," he added.
Kohar said it was up to the people of the country to decide whether to stay at home or be present in large numbers at the Khanauri Morcha in support of Dallewal. He also said Dallewal has made it clear that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of farmers in this country.
Meanwhile, a Khap maha panchayat which was held at Baas village in Hisar of Haryana has extended support to the ongoing farmers’ stir. The resolutions made at this gathering could influence the future of the protests, as various issues including Dallewal's fast-upto-death were discussed. Farmer leaders had called on Haryana's khap panchayats to back their cause and advocate for the fulfilment of their long-standing demands.