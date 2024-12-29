Farmers call for Punjab bandh on December 30; protest garners state-wide support

CHANDIGARH: With farmers calling for Punjab Bandh on Monday, all shops across the state are expected to be closed, and road and rail services will be disrupted. Emergency services will remain operational.

The farmers have called for a complete shutdown on December 30 from 7 am to 4 pm. Milk, fruits, and vegetables will not be available, as many organisations have extended their support to the protest.

The offices and institutions of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will remain closed in support of the bandh. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has taken this decision in support of the farmers' struggle. Earlier, Dhami had also postponed the interim committee meeting of SGPC scheduled for December 30, to December 31. He said that the central and state governments should give up their stubborn attitude and accept the farmers' legitimate demands on a priority basis.

The Kisan Wing of Congress has extended its support to the bandh. Congress MLA and president of Kisan Wing of the party Sukhpal Khaira posted on X, "I extend full support to the Punjab Bandh-Bandh call by Kissan Organisations slated for tomorrow 30th December to press their legitimate demands. If the BJP government can write off 15 lakh crores debt of few hundred corporate houses why isn’t it listening to the demands of crores & crores of farmers & farm labourers of India?’’