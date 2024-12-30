11 out of 47 workers stuck in Cameroon in central Africa brought to Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government said 11 of the 47 workers stranded in Cameroon in central Africa were brought to the state and efforts were underway for the safe return of the remaining labourers.

The development comes after the state government filed FIRs against a Mumbai-based firm and some middlemen for alleged non-payment of wages to 47 workers from the state, who were stuck in the African country.

"Eleven out of 47 migrant workers from Jharkhand, stranded in Cameroon, were brought to the state as per instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

All the workers were sent to their homes by the Labour Department. The return of the remaining 36 workers is also being ensured," a statement from the chief minister's secretariat said on Sunday.