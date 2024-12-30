Bihar government has become symbol of atrocity on youths: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: The 'double-engine' BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of atrocities on youth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, a day after some students protesting against the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam were lathi-charged.

"It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations.

But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," she said in a post in Hindi on X.