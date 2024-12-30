BPSC aspirants charge Prashant Kishor with abandoning them during lathi-charge ask 'Where were you?'

Prashant Kishor held a press conference on Monday, hours after he was asked to leave the protest site by BPSC aspirants angered over his absence during the police lathi-charge. Kishor refuted allegations of abandoning the students, presenting a detailed account of the events and reaffirming his ongoing support for their cause.

Kishor clarified that the students were leading the movement, as agreed during the "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament), and that the protest was organized with the intention of submitting a memorandum to the government. He disputed the claim that the event was unauthorized, stating the march was peaceful until they were stopped at JP Golambar, where an agreement to meet the Chief Secretary was reached.

Kishor explained that he left the site after advising the students to disperse, and the lathi-charge occurred 45 minutes later. He condemned the police action and announced plans to file an FIR against Patna Police, take the matter to court, and approach the Human Rights Commission.

Kishor also warned that if no resolution was reached during the delegation meeting, he would join the protest starting January 2.

In response to allegations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor rejected the claims, insisting that he had acted in the students’ best interest and had not abandoned them.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have filed a case against Kishor and others for allegedly instigating the protest. According to the police, Kishor and members of his party incited the candidates, leading to disturbances across the city.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder expressed bewilderment after his party candidates, some of whom were formerly senior bureaucrats, were named in an FIR.

"What have we been held guilty of? No vandalism took place. The movement of no VIP convoy was obstructed. Nor was any public event affected by our programme. On the contrary, we believe many police officials went in to an overdrive and we will file a complaint against them in court," Kishor said. He claimed, "Such is the state of affairs in Bihar because the state is being run by people with no accountability.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has handed over everything to his coterie of retired bureaucrats, who are not accountable to the people like political leaders are, nor are they bound by service rules like serving officers".

In the latest update, a four-member delegation of protesters reached the Governor’s residence to submit a memorandum on behalf of the protestors.

(With inputs from agencies)