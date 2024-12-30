BPSC aspirants charge Prashant Kishor with abandoning them during lathi-charge ask 'Where were you?'

Protests by students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination escalated on Sunday night after police resorted to lathi-charging aspirants in Patna. The incident, which took place at the protest site in Gardanibagh, left several students agitated and fuelled tensions further as the night progressed.
Adding to the turmoil, political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who had earlier expressed support for the aspirants, faced backlash upon arriving at the protest site. The protesters, angered by his absence during the lathi-charge, demanded that he leave the area. They raised slogans of "Prashant Kishor, go back," and heated exchanges ensued between Kishor and the student leaders.
The situation became more volatile after Kishor reportedly commented, "You take blankets from us and then show us attitude?" This remark further incensed the protesters, who were already upset over the lathi-charge and Kishor's perceived lack of solidarity during the incident.
The aspirants criticised Kishor, questioning his absence during the critical moments of the protest and accusing him of opportunism. The question, "Where was Prashant Kishor during the lathi-charge?" was raised repeatedly, highlighting their dissatisfaction with his actions.
The protests continue to be a flashpoint, with students expressing frustration over both the police action and perceived political indifference to their demands.
On Friday, December 27, Prashant Kishor had issued an "ultimatum" to the Bihar government, demanding that the issues raised by the protesting BPSC aspirants be addressed within three days or he would lead the protests himself. On Sunday, Kishor reiterated his support for the candidates, calling for an end to the "corruption" in Bihar's examination system.
Thousands of aspirants gathered at Gandhi Maidan on Sunday, demanding a re-examination of the 70th BPSC preliminary exam and a meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The protest, which started on December 13—the day of the exam—has garnered support from key politicians, educationists, and activists.
Prashant Kishor held a press conference on Monday, hours after he was asked to leave the protest site by BPSC aspirants angered over his absence during the police lathi-charge. Kishor refuted allegations of abandoning the students, presenting a detailed account of the events and reaffirming his ongoing support for their cause.
Kishor clarified that the students were leading the movement, as agreed during the "Chhatra Sansad" (Student Parliament), and that the protest was organized with the intention of submitting a memorandum to the government. He disputed the claim that the event was unauthorized, stating the march was peaceful until they were stopped at JP Golambar, where an agreement to meet the Chief Secretary was reached.
Kishor explained that he left the site after advising the students to disperse, and the lathi-charge occurred 45 minutes later. He condemned the police action and announced plans to file an FIR against Patna Police, take the matter to court, and approach the Human Rights Commission.
Kishor also warned that if no resolution was reached during the delegation meeting, he would join the protest starting January 2.
In response to allegations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Kishor rejected the claims, insisting that he had acted in the students’ best interest and had not abandoned them.
Meanwhile, the Bihar Police have filed a case against Kishor and others for allegedly instigating the protest. According to the police, Kishor and members of his party incited the candidates, leading to disturbances across the city.
The Jan Suraaj Party founder expressed bewilderment after his party candidates, some of whom were formerly senior bureaucrats, were named in an FIR.
"What have we been held guilty of? No vandalism took place. The movement of no VIP convoy was obstructed. Nor was any public event affected by our programme. On the contrary, we believe many police officials went in to an overdrive and we will file a complaint against them in court," Kishor said. He claimed, "Such is the state of affairs in Bihar because the state is being run by people with no accountability.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has handed over everything to his coterie of retired bureaucrats, who are not accountable to the people like political leaders are, nor are they bound by service rules like serving officers".
In the latest update, a four-member delegation of protesters reached the Governor’s residence to submit a memorandum on behalf of the protestors.
(With inputs from agencies)