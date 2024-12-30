Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': Ex-minister Lakhma 'utilised' proceeds of crime in cash, claims ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed it has gathered "evidence" showing that Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma "utilised in cash" proceeds of crime generated from the alleged liquor scam.

The federal agency had raided the premises of Lakhma and his son Harish Lakhma on December 28 in Raipur, Sukma and Dhamtari districts of the state as part of a money laundering investigation.

The ED said in a statement that the search operation was carried at the residential premises of Lakhma, who "allegedly was the main recipient of the proceeds of crime in cash, during his regime as excise minister."

"As a result of the search operation, ED has been able to gather evidence pertaining to utilization of proceeds of crime in cash by Kawasi Lakhma during the relevant period of scam," the agency said.

The search also led to the seizure of multiple digital devices "believed to be containing incriminating records."

Lakhma, as per the ED, used to receive "substantial amount in cash on monthly basis out of the proceeds of crime generated from liquor scam."