Prashant Kishor gives BPSC a 48-hour ultimatum to concede demands of aspirants

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor has given a 48-hour ultimatum urging the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) to concede to the demands of agitating aspirants failing which the agitation would be intensified.

The aspirants have demanded the cancellation of the 70th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination conducted by the commission on December 13. Alleging large-scale irregularities in the examination, Kishor said that crores of rupees changed hands to fill up the 2035 vacant posts through Combined Competitive Examination.

"The protesting students alleged that the BPSC is reluctant to order a fresh examination as crores of rupees changed hands," he told the media in Patna on Monday.

The students, Kishor said, told him that the December 13 test was put on sale before the examination. "That's why BPSC is reluctant to order a fresh examination," he said, adding that the students are not in a mood to relent. The government has to take a look at the demand of the job aspirants who have been sitting on dharna braving biting cold.

Kishor's statement came soon after a delegation of students called on Bihar chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena, who assured them to look into the grievances of the examinees. "BPSC will conduct an investigation and take appropriate action," the members of the delegation said, quoting the chief secretary Meena.