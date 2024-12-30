Tejashwi Yadav accuses Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party of acting as Nitish's 'B-team

PATNA: In an apparent dig at Jan Suraaj Party, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the fledgling outfit floated by former political strategist Prashant Kishor of acting as the 'B team' of the Nitish Kumar-led ruling alliance in Bihar.

In a video message on Sunday, hours after police used water cannons to disperse students seeking cancellation of a recent BPSC exam, the former deputy CM, in an apparent reference to the IPAC founder and his party, said the protesters were misled into marching towards Gandhi Maidan.

"This movement was started by students. The nearly two-week-long dharna at Gardani Bagh, where I also had gone recently, had caused the government to tremble. At this moment, came some elements acting as the government's B team," alleged Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition.

"The protesters were misled into marching towards Gandhi Maidan, despite warnings from the administration against doing so. And, when the time to face lathi charge and water cannons came, those who had offered to lead the protests, chose to run away," he added.

Prashant Kishor, though not present at the scene when police resorted to the use of force, had addressed the protesters earlier on Sunday alongside his supporters. This has resulted in an FIR being lodged against Kishor and Jan Suraaj Party president Manoj Bharti, along with several others.

The protesters, who were joined by Kishor earlier in the day at Gandhi Maidan, attempted to march towards the chief minister’s residence in the evening, prompting police action, said Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.