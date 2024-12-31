Extending all possible help: India after Yemen President's nod to Kerala nurse's death sentence

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case of an Indian nurse, Nimisha Priya facing death sentence in Yemen.

MEA's response follows Yemeni President Rashad al-Alimi’s approval on Monday of the Kerala nurse's death sentence. She was convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen.

According to reports, the execution is expected to take place within a month.

“We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that her family is exploring relevant options,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The government is extending all possible help in the matter,” he added.