SGPC demands judicial enquiry into police encounter which killed three youths in UP

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the encounter which killed three Khalistani terrorists in Uttar Pradesh.

In a meeting that was held today, the executive committee of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee condemned the killing of three youths from Punjab in Uttar Pradesh in an encounter.

During this meeting, a resolution was passed regarding the police encounter, after raising strong questions. The resolution said: "This is a very serious matter and it seems like a deliberate act to target youths of Punjab." The resolution demanded a judicial inquiry into this encounter.

Sources said that criminal cases had been registered in connection with the killing of three alleged militants of a pro-Khalistan group in Pilibhit.

The first case was registered in connection with the police encounter of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) militants Varinder Singh alias Ravi, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh in Puranpur area of Philibhit on December 23.

Another case was registered on December 24 on the complaint of Puranpur Police outpost in-charge Amit Kumar against the three alleged militants and two others Jaspal Singh alias Sunny and Manoj who booked a hotel room near the Puranpur highway using fake identity cards.

The cyber cell of Pilibhit police lodged another case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs for Justice on December 25 as he allegedly threatened to spread terror during Mahakumbh in Prayagra.

Making a U-turn, the executive committee has also rejected its resolution of an earlier meeting of December 9, in which a demand was made to Akal Takht Sahib to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura from the community (Panth) who attempted to assassinate SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal outside Golden temple.

Terming the attack as a “deep-rooted conspiracy”, the SGPC executive committee had earlier constituted a probe panel.

A resolution was also passed to extend the term of the investigation panel formed in the matter of Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in the meeting dated December 19, by one month in view of the elections of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

This resolution has also expressed the commitment that the investigation into the matter related to Singh’s matter will be completely impartial. A condolence resolution was also passed on the demise of former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh and tributes were paid to him by reciting the Moolmantar and Gurmantar.