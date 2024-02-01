2020 Delhi riots case: Supreme Court defers ex-JNU student, Umar Khalid's bail plea hearing to February 7

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday, once again, adjourned the hearing to February 7, the bail plea application filed by the former JNU student, Umar Khalid, for his alleged involvement in connection with the February 2020 communal violence in the national capital.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Justice Bela M Trivedi and also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, posted the matter for hearing to February 7, Wednesday next week.

The Apex court adjourned the hearing of Khalid's bail plea for the 13th consecutive time, since 2023, including of today's.

The social activist, Khalid has been in jail since his arrest by the Delhi Police on September 14, 2020, for his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots case. He was booked under the very stringent UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) charge, for his alleged larger conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots case. He denied the charges and claimed innocence in the case.

The accused, Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him.