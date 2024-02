RANCHI: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrested by the Enforcement Directorate was produced before a PMLA court here on Thursday.

Soren, the executive president of the JMM was arrested after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case at his official residence here on Wednesday night.

The Enforcement Directorate produced Soren before the PMLA court here amid heavy security deployment.