Nation

Budget 2024: Ayushman Bharat coverage extended to ASHA, Anganwadi workers; focus on cervical cancer vaccination

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024, poses for photos outside the Finance Ministry, in New Delhi.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024, poses for photos outside the Finance Ministry, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday announced the extension of healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024, poses for photos outside the Finance Ministry, in New Delhi.
Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Tax rates remain the same, no big-bang announcements

While presenting the interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.

The Minister also announced the government's commitment to prioritise cervical cancer vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14.

"Our government will encourage vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years to prevent cervical cancer," said Sitharaman.

Cervical cancer, the second most prevalent cancer among Indian women, arises in the cervix and is primarily linked to persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. India contributes to approximately 25% of global cervical cancer deaths.

Ayushman Bharat
cervical cancer vaccination

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com