Gangster-terror nexus case: NIA chargesheets two more Khalistan Tiger Force operatives

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it had filed a chargesheet against two more Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) members Manpreet Singh alias Peeta and Mandeep Singh, who were deported from the Philippines recently, in the gangster-terror-nexus case.

Naming the two in the chargesheet, which was filed in a special court here, the NIA has identified them as associates of ‘listed individual terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

“Dalla had recruited Peeta and Mandeep, who were operating from the Philippines on his direction. The duo was actively involved in recruiting youth into Dalla’s Terror and Crime Syndicate,” a senior NIA official alleged.

The official further alleged that the two were playing a vital role in the larger terror conspiracy against India by raising funds for the proscribed terror outfit KTF through large-scale extortions in India and “routing the extorted money into drug and other businesses” in various countries through the hawala network.

“They were also involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from Pakistan into the Indian territory,” he alleged.

The official said, “The NIA chargesheet filed today has exposed the role of international nodes of KTF, recruitment and handling of India based accused, as well as the complex fund-raising and transfer mechanism through several formal channels with layering and other mechanisms, as well as through informal channels.”

The NIA in the chargesheet said during its investigations, it was found that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the KTF.

“Dalla, in collusion with Peeta, had recruited criminal cadres and terror operatives and formed a full-fledged ‘Terror & Criminal Syndicate in Punjab’. They were carrying out targeting of businessmen and high-net individuals and professionals, and opening fire in front of victims’ houses, if their demands for extortion were ignored,” the NIA alleged in the charge sheet.

Earlier, the NIA had filed chargesheets against 13 accused persons in the case in July and November last year.