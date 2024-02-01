Hours after court orders, puja of deities performed inside southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque

LUCKNOW: A few hours after the order of the Varanasi district court, puja (Hindu rituals) of deities inside the southern cellar ('Vyasji ka Tehkhana') on Gyanvapi mosque premises was performed till 3 am on Thursday morning.
The puja was performed by the plaintiff Vyas family after a gap of 30 years by lighting earthen lamps. It concluded with a ‘Mangala Aarti’ (first aarti, offered before sunrise). The petitioner had claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.
On Wednesday, Varanasi district court judge Dr AK Vishvesha ruled that the Vyas family and a priest named by Shree Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Board could perform rituals before the idols inside the Vyasji ka Tehkhana of the Gyanvapi Masjid. This was a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.
The court also directed the local administration to make arrangements within seven days for prayers in the cellar.
Following the order, late on Wednesday night, senior district administration and police officers reached Kashi Vishwanath Dham, adjacent to the Gyanvapi structure.
They then got the steel grill around the southern cellar on the mosque premises removed and a pathway leading to the cellar was carved out connecting to the road in front of the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The Varanasi administration then let the Vyas family inside to perform the puja in the presence of senior administrative and police authorities.
Sources confirmed that the idols of deities recovered from the cellar during the recently-concluded Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey that were in the custody of district administration were kept inside the cellar for the puja.
According to Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma, regular full-fledged puja of the deities inside the cellar would commence in compliance with the district court order from Thursday onwards.
The district court judge Dr AK Vishvesha had passed the order on his last working day while disposing a plea filed by Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, the head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, seeking the right to worship Goddess Shringar Gauri, other visible and invisible deities inside the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque as it was being done till 1993. The plea had been filed by Pathak on September 25, 2023.
The order by Judge A K Vishvesha came a day after an Archeological Survey of India (ASI) report on the mosque complex was made public.
The ASI survey, ordered by the same court, in connection with a related case, suggested that the mosque was constructed during Aurangzeb's rule over the remains of a Hindu temple.
Wednesday's order was delivered on the plea of Shailendra Kumar Pathak who claimed that his maternal grandfather, priest Somnath Vyas, offered prayers till December 1993, according to Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav.
Pathak said the puja was stopped during the tenure of former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav after the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992.
During the hearing, the Muslim sides disputed the petitioner's version. It said no idols existed in the cellar so there was no question of prayers being offered there till 1993.
Mumtaz Ahmed, who represented the Muslim side, said, "The district judge today gave its final verdict by giving the right of worship to Hindus. We will now go to the High Court against this decision.
The district judge had appointed the Varanasi district magistrate (DM) as the receiver of the cellar on January 17, 2024 following which Varanasi DM S Ramalingam had taken possession of the cellar on January 23, 2024.
The court had posted the matter for further hearing on February 8 when a new district judge will continue the proceedings in the case.
