Hours after court orders, puja of deities performed inside southern cellar of Gyanvapi mosque

LUCKNOW: A few hours after the order of the Varanasi district court, puja (Hindu rituals) of deities inside the southern cellar ('Vyasji ka Tehkhana') on Gyanvapi mosque premises was performed till 3 am on Thursday morning.

The puja was performed by the plaintiff Vyas family after a gap of 30 years by lighting earthen lamps. It concluded with a ‘Mangala Aarti’ (first aarti, offered before sunrise). The petitioner had claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993.

On Wednesday, Varanasi district court judge Dr AK Vishvesha ruled that the Vyas family and a priest named by Shree Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Board could perform rituals before the idols inside the Vyasji ka Tehkhana of the Gyanvapi Masjid. This was a significant development in the legal battle over the mosque adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court also directed the local administration to make arrangements within seven days for prayers in the cellar.