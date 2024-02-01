Jammu and Kashmir administration transfers 230 bureaucrats

JAMMU: In a major reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has transferred 230 bureaucrats, including two IAS and IFS officers, officials said on Thursday.

According to the order issued late Wednesday night, those transferred include 36 special secretary officers, 60 additional secretaries, 85 deputy secretaries and 45 under secretaries.

IAS officer Pardeep Kumar has been transferred from Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J-K and posted as secretary in the Forest department.

IFS officer Alok Kumar Maurya has been repatriated to the department of Forest, Ecology and Environment from Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board.