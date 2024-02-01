Jharkhand crisis: Grand alliance MLAs to be shifted to Hyderabad to avert poaching attempts

RANCHI: With the formation of the new government in Jharkhand being deferred, 43 MLAs of the grand alliance will be shifted to Hyderabad in order to avert poaching attempts by the BJP. The MLAs will be flown to Hyderabad by two chartered planes which landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Champai Soren along with four other MLAs met Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhawan and staked a claim to form the new government. The Governor told them that he will take a decision soon.

Champai Soren and another Congress leader Alamgir Alam along with some other MLAs, however, will remain in Ranchi to deal with the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Sources claimed that the MLAs will be kept at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. According to JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey, out of the total strength of 47 MLAs, 43 will be shifted to Hyderabad.

“Rumours are being spread in the media by the opposition party that we have the support of only 18 MLAs and hence this step was taken as a precautionary measure,” said Alam. Since, the BJP is known for poaching, we were compelled to take this decision, he added.

MLAs also said that they are being shifted to Hyderabad to avert horse trading attempts ahead of government formation in the state.

“When a hen lays eggs, she also protects them until they come out of it,” said Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav. As soon as the Governor takes a decision, the MLAs will come back from there, he added.

The resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has triggered a political crisis in Jharkhand. After seven hours of questioning on Wednesday, Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to a land scam.

Soren was sent to judicial custody. After producing him before the court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also sought a remand of 10 days for Soren, but the court reserved its orders after hearing arguments from both sides.