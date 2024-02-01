SC asks Gyanvapi Masjid panel to approach Allahabad HC against order to allow puja

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Gyanvapi Masjid committee to approach the Allahabad High Court against a Varanasi district court's order that a Hindu priest can perform prayers before idols in a cellar of the mosque.

Lawyers representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court registrar seeking an urgent hearing.

The registrar conveyed to them that Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had asked them to approach the high court.

In their application, advocates Nizam Pasha and Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi submitted that under the garb of the order, the local administration, in "hot haste", has deployed a massive police force on the site and is in the process of cutting the grills located at the southern side of the mosque.