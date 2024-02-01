Uttarakhand madrasas to teach Ramayana, Darul Uloom strongly opposes decision

DEHRADUN: The Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board Shadab Shams has announced plans to incorporate lessons on the Ramayana into the curriculum of madrasas. While some Muslim organizations have supported this proposal, the Waqf Board is facing strong opposition from the Darul Uloom regarding this proposal.

During the consecration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the announcement made by Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, garnered significant attention. He declared that lessons from the Ramayana would be incorporated into the curriculum of madrasas under the Waqf Board's jurisdiction.

Furthermore, Shams emphasized the importance of understanding the life journey of Shri Ram, whom he referred to as 'maryada purushottam', for all sections of society. This stance has received backing from the Minority Commission as well.

On the other hand, the maulvis of the Darul Uloom madrasas in Uttarakhand strongly opposed this decision, stating, "Those who want to study the Ramayana and the Vedas can enroll in other schools. We will not teach these subjects." Maulana Mohammad Arif, the President of Darul Ulema in Uttarakhand, said he himself is a principal of a madrasa and will not allow this to happen under any circumstances.

The President of the Aam Aadmi Vikas Party, Akeel Ahmed, told The New Indian Express, "Leaders like Shadab Shams make such controversial statements to benefit from the BJP government and to remain in the limelight. If they have such socialist thinking, then they should also advocate for the teaching of the Quran in Gurukuls."

The Deputy Chairman of the Uttarakhand Minorities Commission Majhar Naeem Nawab affirmed the idea of teaching the Ramayana in madrasas, stating, "If English and Sanskrit can be taught in madrasas, then why not the Ramayana? There should be no objection to studying the Ramayana."

Naeem told The New Indian Express, "People from the Congress only oppose it for political reasons." He said, "Studying the Ramayana in madrasas provides knowledge of other religions." Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, Mufti Shamun Qasmi, has also supported the idea of teaching Vedas and Puranas in madrasa education.

The Chairman of the Madrasa Board Mufti Qasmi said, "In the 417 madrasas of Uttarakhand, the NCERT curriculum is being taught, which includes extensive information about the Vedas, Puranas and the Gita, as well as the subject of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is revered by us and is also our ideal."