Wooing the women: From loans, insurance, vaccination coverage, 2024 budget is empowering women

NEW DELHI: Eying the women's votes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to target India’s growing ‘nari shakti’.

From increasing the target of women beneficiaries under its Lakhpati didi scheme to Rs 3 crore from Rs. 2 crores, providing PMJAY insurance coverage to over 11 lakh ASHA workers and 14 lakh Aanganwadi workers and helpers to 30 crore Mudra Yojana loans for women entrepreneurs, the Finance Minister in her interim budget said that the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them has gained momentum in the last 10 years.

Though the focus of the government was on women's empowerment and their economic participation, the Women and Child Development Ministry got just over a 2 per cent increase from last year’s budget. The ministry has been allocated Rs 26,000 crore in 2024-25, an increase of 2.52 per cent from the previous budget.