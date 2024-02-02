AAP, BJP protests: Security tightened in Central Delhi, additional police personnel deployed

NEW DELHI: Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with the deployment of additional personnel in view of demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday, police said.

While the AAP will stage a protest outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, the BJP has said its members will protest near the AAP head office against the "corruption" of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The headquarters of both parties is on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and the distance between them is less than 800 metres.