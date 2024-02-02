AAP dubs Chandigarh mayoral polls rigged, moves SC for immediate stay

NEW DELHI: AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar who had reasoned “malpractice” in the Chandigarh mayoral elections for his defeat by the BJP nominee, on Thursday knocked the doors of the Supreme Court for an immediate stay on the poll result and announcement of fresh elections.

It came a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court refused to grant the interim stay but sought a reply over the AAP’s plea from the Chandigarh administration, the presiding office, the BJP candidate, the UT’s civic body and others within three weeks and fixed February 26 as the next date of hearing.

The BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar was announced as the winner of the mayor post after securing 16 votes in the 35-member municipal corporation House while Kuldeep Kumar, the joint candidate of Congress-AAP received 12 votes. Eight votes were declared “invalid” by Anil Masih, the presiding officer. The AAP had alleged tampering with ballot papers and sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.