Allahabad HC declines interim stay on Varanasi court order allowing puja in Gyanvapi mosque

LUCKNOW: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, on Friday failed to get relief as the Allahabad High Court refused to allow the committee's plea seeking an interim stay on puja being performed in the southern cellar of the mosque premises.

The High Court, however, issued a directive to the state government to maintain law and order situation in the area. Significantly, puja had commenced inside the southern cellar (Vyas ji ka Tehkhana) on the night of January 31, just a few hours after the Varanasi District Court allowed the Hindu side to perform the puja of the deities in the cellar.

Hearing the AIM's plea against Varanasi District Court’s January 31 order, the High Court bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal refused to grant an interim stay on ongoing puja inside the cellar saying that the AIM had not challenged the District Court's January 17 order appointing the Varanasi District Magistrate as the receiver of the cellar. It had not objected to the appointment of DM as cellar’s receiver, said the bench.

Notably, the Varanasi DM, in compliance with the district court’s January 17 order, took possession of the cellar on January 23. The district judge Dr AK Vishvesha, in his January 31 order, had also directed the Varanasi District Magistrate/ receiver of the cellar, to make suitable arrangements in the steel grill around the cellar for the performance of puja.

In compliance with the court order, the district administration removed the grill around the cellar and allowed the priest named by the Shree Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust to perform puja which commenced late on January 31 night and continued till early morning of February 1. Subsequently, the AIM moved the Allahabad High Court seeking a stay on the puja.