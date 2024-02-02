BJP leader lodges complaint against Congress MP DK Suresh over 'separate nation' remark

MANGALURU: A BJP leader from Dakshina Kannada has lodged a complaint against Bengaluru rural MP DK Suresh of the Congress for his statement on a 'separate nation' over 'injustice to South India'.

BJP leader Vikas P from Bantwal lodged a complaint with the JMFC Court in Mangaluru and Mangaluru North police demanding action against the Congress MP under section 124A (Sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Speaking to media persons, Vikas said Suresh has given an anti-national statement and despite being a MP, he has conspired to divide India.

"We have urged Mangaluru city police commissioner and Mangaluru North police as well as the court to take necessary action against the accused. He has shown disrespect to the Indian Constitution by instigating separatist forces to divide the nation. There is no difference between DK Suresh and the separatists. We have complete confidence in our judiciary and the next hearing of the case will be on February 7," he said.

After Union minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented an interim budget, Suresh had stirred controversy by suggesting the concept of a separate nation, accusing the Centre of distributing the southern states' share of tax money to states in the north.