JMM's Champai Soren to take oath as J'khand chief minister on Friday

RANCHI: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren will take oath as the Jharkhand chief minister on Friday after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated him for the post, officials said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held around 12.15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here, they said.

The nomination took place hours after Soren urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis.

Governor's Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told PTI: "We have invited him to take the oath. Now they will decide when to take the oath. "

"Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority," state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said. Congress is a key constituent of the alliance.

Asked when the new chief minister will take the oath, Thakur told PTI: "We will ensure that it is taken by noon on Friday before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the state."

Amid concerns over the delay in the appointment of Champai Soren as the next chief minister by the governor, the majority alliance had also taken steps to shift its MLAs from Jharkhand in two chartered planes, in a bid to ring-fence them against a possible poaching attempt by the BJP.

The alliance had planned to take its MLAs to Hyderabad from Ranchi.

Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana which is governed by the Congress.

However, the planes could not take off due to poor visibility, airport sources said.

The MLAs, who waited for around two hours at the airport, returned to the Circuit House here, where they had been staying.

"We told the governor that I have already submitted the letter of support required for the formation of the new government and he should soon start the process for the same," Champai Soren told reporters after the meeting with the governor earlier in the day.