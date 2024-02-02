JMM's Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand chief minister on Friday

RANCHI: JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren will take oath as the Jharkhand chief minister on Friday after Governor C P Radhakrishnan appointed him to the post, officials said.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held around 12.15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan here, they said.

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.