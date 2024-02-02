Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of defeated AAP Councillor Kuldeep Kumar on Chandigarh Mayoral polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, Kuldeep Kumar, challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court's order refusing to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

BJP’s Manoj Sonkar was elected as the Mayor on January 30, after he bagged 16 votes against the 12 votes received by the Congress-AAP candidate Kumar.