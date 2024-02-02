Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, DGHS on PIL over human organ transplantation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Union of India (UOI), Directorate General of Health Services and states, after hearing a PIL seeking a direction that only registered medical institutions be allowed to engage in the removal, storage or transplantation of human organs and tissues.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, was hearing the PIL filed by Gaveshna: Maanvotthan Paryavaran Evam Swasthya Jaagrookata Samiti, seeking appropriate directions and or orders in the issue.

Former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the PIL petitioner, said that there was an urgent need to ensure that government or semi-government medical institutions must be registered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) for undertaking transplantation of human organs and tissues.

"While in India, over the years living donors had been the primary source of kidneys for transplantation, the last decade and a half has seen live donors being the main source of livers also. However, there is a need to reverse this trend," the petition further said.