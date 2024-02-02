Termination of six women judges by Madhya Pradesh govt: SC asks MP HC if it can reconsider its decision

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madhya Pradesh High Court as to whether it can reconsider in 3 weeks its decision to terminate the services of six women judges.

A two-judge bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice BV Nagarathna and also comprising Justice Sanjay Karol was hearing a suo motu writ petition initiated by the Supreme Court itself over the termination of these judges by the Madhya Pradesh government in June last year.

Last month, the Court issued notice to the Registrar General of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the suo motu case.

Supreme Court had on January 12 taken Suo motu cognizance of the decision of the Madhya Pradesh government which had in its order terminated six women judges, after it got a recommendation by the Madhya Pradesh High Court finding their probation period unsatisfactory.

The six women judges whose services have been terminated by the Madhya Pradesh govt are; Sarita Chaudhary, Priya Sharma, Rachna Atulkar Joshi, Aditi Kumar Sharma, Sonakshi Joshi and Jyoti Barkhade.