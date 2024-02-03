Congress leaves no stone unturned to 'guard' its Jharkhand MLAs at Hyderabad resort

HYDERABAD: Separate dining arrangement, police personnel to guard the rooms and several other arrangements are in place at a resort here to 'protect' Congress legislators of Jharkhand against 'poaching efforts,' sources in the grand old party said on Saturday.

The Jharkhand legislators, who arrived here on February 2 in chartered flights, were taken to the Leonia Holistic Destination at Shamirpet here and all the about 40 MLAs were housed in the 'Oh biz block,' under the watchful eyes of AICC Secretary and in charge of Telanagana Deepa Das Munshi.