Jharkhand: JMM Congress coalition MLAs arrive in Hyderabad

Minutes after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren took oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, the MLAs of the JMM, and Congress coalition have reached in Hyderabad, Telangana. This move comes after the formation of the new government in Jharkhand, with almost 43 MLAs of the grand alliance being deferred in order to avert poaching attempts by the BJP.

JMM’s alliance partner Congress is in power in Telangana and it has prompted both parties to shift their MLAs to Hyderabad. Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, and Telangana State government’s advisor on Protocol affairs Harkara Venugopal overseeing the arrangements for MLAs sojourn in the city.

The MLAs were flown to Hyderabad by two chartered planes which landed at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. They were then shifted to a private hotel here in the city and are likely to stay till the floor test for Champai Soren’s government in the State Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand.

Champai Soren took oath as the 12th Chief Minister after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to a land scam.

Soren was later remanded to five days' Enforcement Directorate custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Friday. He was arrested on Wednesday night after a seven-hour grilling by the ED in the money laundering case.