JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren sworn in as 12th chief minister of Jharkhand

RANCHI: After a high-voltage political drama in Jharkhand for the past three days, JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.
Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.
The Governor appointed Champai Soren as the CM designate and asked him to decide on the ceremony at his convenience.
The Governor also asked the leaders for a floor test within 10 days of taking the oath of office.
Senior JMM leader Alamgir Alam and lone RJD MLA Styanand Bhokta also took oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers along with Champai Soren.
Notably, the resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has triggered a political crisis in Jharkhand as the state is left leaderless without a government for over 36 hours.
Earlier on Thursday evening, 38 lawmakers from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal coalition headed to Birsa Munda Airport to travel to Hyderabad in Telangana due to a delay in government formation in the state. However, because of foggy weather and poor visibility at Ranchi Airport, their chartered flights were unable to receive clearance for takeoff, leading them to return to the circuit house.
Meanwhile, the Jharkand BJP has called an urgent legislature party meeting in Ranchi on Friday, in which apart from Babulal Marandi and senior State leaders, party's top leaders BL Santosh and LK Vajapey are scheduled to participate.
Shibu Soren's 'Hanuman'
Also, JMM Vice President, Champai Soren has been an associate of JMM patriarch Shibu Soren. He supported Shibu Soren during the Jharkhand movement. Widely known among his supporters as Jharkhand Tiger, he is described as Shibu Soren's ‘Hanuman.’
Clad in loose shirt-pants, chappal on feet and wavy white hair, Champai is known to be living a simple life style.
Champai Soren's staturee could be gauged from the fact that Hemant Soren could be seen touching Champai's feet and taking blessings on public platforms.
When Hemant Soren's wife attended the legislature party meeting at CM House on Tuesday for the first time, she also first touched the feet of Champai Soren and took his blessings, after which she sat with the MLAs.
Born on 15 September 1978, Champai Soren spent his childhood in Dumka and completed his schooling from a government school. He was married to Manko at an early age and has four sons and three daughters.
The six time MLA, who has represented Saraikela Assembly constituency from 1991 and 2019, has lost only one election. It was in the year 2000. Since 2005, he has been continuously winning the assembly elections from Seraikela.
Champai launched his political career with a victory as an independent candiate in the by-election from Seraikela Assembly seat in 1991. In 1995 he contested elections on JMM ticket and won. Champai was also made a Cabinet Minister in Arjun Munda-led BJP-JMM government during September 2010 to 18 January 2013.
Champai was made the Food Supply and Science and Technology Minister when Hemant Soren became CM for the first time. Later in July 2013, Champai Soren was made the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Transport in the JMM-led alliance government of Hemant Soren which lasted for 1 year, five months and fifteen days. Again in 2019, when Hemant Soren became the Chief Minister became Chief Minister for the second time, he was made the Minister of Transport, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare.
According to political experts, Champai Soren may be the Chief Minister, but the decisions will still be taken by Shibu Soren family.
