JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren sworn in as 12th chief minister of Jharkhand

RANCHI: After a high-voltage political drama in Jharkhand for the past three days, JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhawan in Ranchi.

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

The Governor appointed Champai Soren as the CM designate and asked him to decide on the ceremony at his convenience.

The Governor also asked the leaders for a floor test within 10 days of taking the oath of office.

Senior JMM leader Alamgir Alam and lone RJD MLA Styanand Bhokta also took oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers along with Champai Soren.

Notably, the resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren has triggered a political crisis in Jharkhand as the state is left leaderless without a government for over 36 hours.