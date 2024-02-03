ED moves Delhi court, files fresh complaint against Kejriwal for not appearing for 'excise policy case' probe

"Fresh complaint case for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50, PMLA, 2002, received by way of assignment," the judge noted.

The judge heard the part arguments and adjourned the matter.

"This is a fresh complaint case. Submissions heard. Put up for remaining submissions/ consideration on February 7, 2024," the judge said.

The Delhi chief minister has skipped five summons by the ED, on November 2, December 21, January 3, January 19 and February 2 and had been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the case in April last year, but had not been made an accused by the agency.

The ED is investigating the money laundering angle in the case.

Kejriwal has repeatedly claimed that the summonses issued were illegal and the agency's only aim is to arrest him.