Police being made to do drama, instead of stopping crime: Kejriwal on 'MLA-poaching' notice

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reacted to the police's attempts to serve him a notice over his MLA poaching charge against the BJP, saying he sympathized with the police who were being made to indulge in "drama" by their "political bosses" instead of preventing crime in the city.

Drama unfolded at Kejriwal's official residence in Civil Lines Saturday morning as a crime branch team of the Delhi Police arrived to serve him a notice to join a probe over his claim that the BJP was trying to poach AAP MLAs.

Sharing a video of some policemen at his residence, Kejriwal posted on X that he sympathized with the police officers sent to serve him notice and added "it's their duty to stop crime in Delhi but they are being made to indulge in drama. That is why crime is rising in Delhi."