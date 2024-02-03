Himachal factory blaze: Fire-fighting, rescue operation underway as 13 still missing

SHIMLA: Rescue operations were underway on Saturday for 13 workers who went missing, a day after a massive fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Himachal's Solan, killing a woman and injuring 31 others, police said.

The fire, which is yet to be brought under control, broke out at NR Aroma's factory in Solan's Baddi area at 2:45 pm on Friday.

At the time of the incident, about 50 people were in the building, of them some ran to their homes while 13 are still feared missing, Deputy Commissioner Solan, Manmohan Sharma told the PTI on Saturday.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident, he said, adding that the fire is yet to be brought under control as inflammable substances used for manufacturing perfumes and other cosmetics are catching fire.

A case of negligence has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.