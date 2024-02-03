Mamata announces payment to 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in Bengal by Feb 21

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that her government would transfer funds by February 21 to the bank accounts of 21 lakh MGNREGA workers in the state.

The Trinamool Congress supremo, who on Friday started a 48-hour-dharna in front of the BR Ambedkar statue in the city demanding release of "unpaid dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, also said that she would soon come out with another announcement regarding the unreleased funds for the Awas Yojana.

"We do not want to beg from the BJP nor do we want their alms.

By February 21, we will transfer money to the bank accounts of 21 lakh workers who did not get the money from the central government even after working for the 100-day work scheme (MGNREGA) in the last three years.

This is my first step", Banerjee announced at the dharna site.

"The central government is thinking that they will starve Bengal to death. We will not allow them to succeed in that. Have faith in me. I will try to slowly clear in step by step those funds which are still stuck," she said.